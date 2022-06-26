Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi has described the Performance Management System (PMS) as a pace-setting system that distinguishes serious and forward-looking organisations aspiring to reach the pinnacle in a 21st-century competitive world.

Oyeyemi spoke at a public service lecture with the theme, “Performance Management System: Impact on Productivity,” delivered in commemoration of the 2022 Civil Service Day held in Abuja.

According to him, PMS clearly articulates the vision, goals, and objectives of an organisation and stipulates ways of achieving them via strategic focus, without undermining human resource capacity as a key variable to their realisation, that a well-defined job description and specification for each individual to do his/ her bid for the overall realization of an organisation’s strategic quest is what it seeks to achieve.

Oyeyemi reiterated the major role the civil service plays in governance as it beholds on it to implement the government’s policies, programmes, and activities that are instrumental to the wellbeing of the citizenry, that, to effectively carry out such tasks, government structures need to adopt strategic approaches to service delivery, also that the continuous improvement Nigerians yearn for, can be attained through appraisal of the current situation by organisations, which will guide in chatting a new cause for development.

The corps marshal, using the FRSC as a case study, highlighted planning and expectation setting, monitoring, development and improvement, periodic rating, feedback mechanism and continuous improvement as key elements to the successful implementation of performance management.

He said with PMS in place at the FRSC, annual corporate strategic goals setting had been adopted for guiding the workforce towards achieving organisational goals, while staff domesticate their departmental targets into individual key deliverables bearing in mind the need to be creative, as well as committed to discovering their innate ability for optimal performance.

“There has also been a significant reduction in grievances and conflicts amongst members of the Corps, appointment and placement of round pegs in round holes as staff abilities and skills are now properly identified and harnessed, the establishment of new growth and development opportunities for all personnel in their professional careers, performance competitiveness, recognition, and reward, enhancing the ease of doing business, amongst others,” he said.