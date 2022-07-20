President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the murder of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. John Cheitnum, of the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, four days after he was kidnapped by gunmen.

Reacting to the incident in Abuja on Wednesday, President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said: “I am deeply disturbed by the murder of this revered religious figure by outlaws who seem to be bent on creating chaos and disorder in the country.”

He explained that, “the persistent attack on innocent people, including religious figures, by gunmen is a matter of grave concern for this administration, because security is one of the major issues of our campaign promises.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that my commitment to this issue is as firm as ever. I have always made it a duty to regularly summon security chiefs to discuss these challenges and the way forward. I’m not allowing the security chiefs to rest unless and until we find a very effective solution to this disturbing security situation.

“The security of all Nigerians remains our major priority and I assure Nigerians that we are determined to crush these enemies of humanity with all the resources at our disposal.”

He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) leadership in Kaduna State over the death of Rev. Fr. Cheitnum.