The former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has called for the immediate reopening of non-drug markets that were closed down following the closure of the Head Bridge Drug Market in Onitsha.

The drug market was closed by regulatory and security authorities last week because of suspected illegal drug trading in an area referred to as Ogbo Ogwu.

Obi, who condemned the sale of illicit drugs in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, however, called for fairness in the enforcement of the law.

“One unequivocally condemns such illicit drug trading activities and urges the government to take all necessary measures to eradicate the sale of fake items—especially drugs—and legally prosecute the perpetrators for the health and safety of society.

“Shutting down other neighbouring markets not involved in addition to the Ogbo Ogwu Market, such as Rod, Allied and Tools, Plumbing Materials, Timber, Surgical, and Provision Markets, seems excessive and unjustified,” he said.

Obi appealed for their immediate reopening, highlighting the economic hardship traders and their families were facing.

“Their continued closure is severely affecting the livelihoods of millions, especially during this difficult period in our country,” Obi wrote.

He also called for transparency in the search of shops, urging authorities to involve store owners during inspections.

“The search should be conducted transparently, with store owners present while their shops are inspected and items removed by the law and due process,” he advised.

Recalling his tenure as Anambra State governor, Obi shared his approach to handling similar situations.

“Whenever we encountered public health threats, we addressed them collaboratively and methodically with the relevant agencies. In cases requiring market interventions, we worked closely with regulatory authorities and security agencies, ensuring fairness and due process,” he explained.

He called on the state government to reevaluate the existing strategy to alleviate excessive burdens on traders and safeguard the state’s economy.

“A more balanced and transparent approach will enhance both security and economic stability,” Obi added, emphasising the need to weigh public health measures against their economic impact.