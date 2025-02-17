The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda, is reportedly facing intense pressure to resign, with sources indicating that she may step down this Monday.

The development came after the operatives of the Department of State Service (DSS) and other armed security personnel stormed the premises of the Assembly complex in Alausa, Ikeja, a development which has heightened tension in the State on Monday.

Also, a popular TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, took to his X handle earlier on Monday morning to announce the political developments in Lagos State.

Okinbaloye, who has his ears to Nigerian political ground, wrote: “Resignation Looms in Lagos! It’s a matter of hours.”

Videos captured by our correspondents showed the embattled Speaker Meranda in tears as members of the House chants “Meranda we want” to protest the invasion of the Assembly complex by armed security men.

Meranda’s fate has been uncertain since the return of the impeached Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, to Nigeria. Obasa has continued to reject his removal, fueling discord within the Assembly.

There were strong indications that Obasa could return as Speaker, especially following reported intervention by President Bola Tinubu.

The unfolding situation has created uncertainty within the Lagos State legislative body, with observers closely watching how events will unfold in the coming hours.