Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has denied granting any interview against the Opposition coalition party, African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Reports in a section of the media claimed Obi said the ADC was faltering because it was yet to settle questions on zoning and the rotation of key political offices.

The reports claimed Obi made the remark in a Wednesday interview published on YouTube by one ‘Advocacy for Good Governance’.

However, in a statement released on Friday by his Spokesman, Ibrahim Umar, Obi said the claims contained in the purported interview were false and malicious.

“The Peter Obi Media Office (POMO) once again feels compelled to refute false and malicious claims circulating about an interview purportedly granted by Mr Peter Obi.

“Hence we categorically disclaims any news suggesting that he granted such an interview or made remarks against the Action Democratic Congress (ADC).

“Peter Obi has expressed significant confidence in the ADC under the leadership of former Senate President David Mark. The narrative claiming that he made statements ‘against’ the ADC is directly at odds with his documented actions and public statements, which emphasis cooperation and partnership with any group aiming to strengthen our democracy and create the Nigeria of our dreams. He stated

He further said that Peter Obi’s recent engagement has consistently highlighted the importance of unity in addressing poor governance and economic hardship, rather than attacking or criticizing the ADC. Emphasising that his primary focus is on forming a coalition to combat hunger and bad governance.

“We urge the public, particularly the leadership of the ADC, to regard these publications as fake news and recognize them as the work of political hirelings intent on distorting facts and distracting the opposition from the vital goal of ending bad governance,” he said.