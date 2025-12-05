Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked the acting executive chairman of the FCT Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr Michael Ango, from his position.

The immediate dismissal was announced in a terse press statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the senior special assistant to the minister of Public Communication and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

According to the statement, the minister has directed the most senior official within the FCT-IRS to immediately assume control and oversee the operations of the critical revenue agency.

The statement read: “The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has sacked the Acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), Mr. Michael Ango.

“The most senior official of the FCT-IRS has also been directed to take over the running of the revenue agency with immediate effect.”

The announcement did not provide specific reasons for the sudden removal of Ango.

The FCT-IRS is the primary body responsible for the assessment, collection, and accounting for all taxes, levies, and revenues due to the FCT Administration.