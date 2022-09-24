The Delta State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Barr. Kingsley Esiso, has described as monumental waste the eight years of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as governor of Anambra State with no single legacy project to his credit.

The Delta State PDP chairman made the revelation at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Delta State Communication Workshop (DELCOM) in Asaba, organised by the Office of the Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Communications, Barr. Fred Latimore.

Esiso, who challenged Obi’s supporters to mention one legacy project by the former governor of Anambra State, praised the Delta State governor and PDP vice presidential candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, for performing excellently well in the past seven years.

Esiso urged Nigerians to ignore the empty propaganda by the Obi movement with no clear vision for Nigeria and support the PDP presidential and vice presidential candidates – Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa – who he said are competent, experienced, educated and ready to return Nigeria to the path of economic recovery, growth, guaranteed security and sustainable development.

He mentioned some of Okowa’s legacy projects to include the multi-billion naira Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat Complex for civil servants; the 8.5 Megawatts Asaba Independent Power Plant (IPP); construction of Ogheye Ultra Modern Concrete Floating Market; Asaba Film Vil­lage; the development of an Agro-Industrial Park in Aboh- Ogwashi-Uku; the Kwale Industrial Park and establishment of multiple technical schools plus the three new universities in Agbor, Asaba and Ozoro.

Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol, Sir Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, speaking on the theme, “Crisis Communication Strategies and Management in Political Power Transition”,

said communication through the various media platforms, continues to evolve, due to development in information technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that communication remains central to human existence, adding that it is at the root of survival of families, groups, organizations, communities and nations.

“Therefore, crisis communication strategies and management in political power transition, involves the methods adopted by media practitioners to elicit, process, disseminate and manage information required to mitigate emerging crisis within the nation’s polity as we move into the 2023 elections,” he said.

The seasoned Rotarian who recommended the 4-Way Test as a universal paradigm in dealing with communication crisis in any situation asked “When we put pen to paper, what is our story line? Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?”

DELCOM Coordinator and Executive Assistant (Communications) to the Governor of Delta State, Olorogun Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, said his office organized the capacity building programme, an annual event designed to equip media practitioners, communication appointees of government, social media influencers, bloggers, etc.

Chief Trainer, erudite presenter and communication strategist, Prof Abigail Odozi Ogwezzy also stated that at the end of the workshop, participants would have been equipped with the requisite knowledge and skills in meeting the challenges of communications in the 21st Century as well as function effectively in their assigned responsibilities.