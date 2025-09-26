The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has been conferred honorary citizenship of the State of Georgia in the United States.

Obi announced the recognition in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, following his participation in the Black Congressional Week events in Washington, DC.

The former Anambra State governor said the engagements during the week reinforced his commitment to building a new Nigeria anchored on visionary and responsible leadership.

“Yesterday, Thursday, September 25, in Washington, DC, I participated in the activities of Black Congressional Week, with special emphasis on Georgia State events,” Obi wrote.

He highlighted several engagements, including the Congressional Black Caucus Week Reception hosted by US Senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, where discussions centred on African democracy and development.

Obi also met with Kim Clark, CEO of Georgia Power, the state’s largest independent power company, and he described the conversation as insightful. In addition, he addressed participants at the One Voice Africa event, urging greater interest in promoting good governance across the continent.

He noted that the highlight of the day was the conferment of honorary citizenship of Georgia, describing the recognition as both humbling and motivating.

“For me, the day’s events were about learning, serving, and remaining committed to building a new Nigeria that is truly possible,” Obi stated.