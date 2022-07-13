Leader of pan Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi for the 2023 general election.

Adebanjo, who hinted of the group’s intention to back Obi in the forthcoming election, told LEADERSHIP in a telephone chat that Obi is the preferred candidate of the group.

He said, ‘’Are you just knowing that Peter Obi is the preferred candidate of Afenifere, I was the first to say for equity and justice, the South East should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria, and all the southern governors irrespective of their political parties endorsed that. Afenifere supports the South East to produce the next president out of principle.’’

Adebanjo argued that the former Anambra State governor has the ability to rule independently and would not disappoint Nigerians if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

Adebanjo who had also made his position known while speaking on Yoruba Gbode, an online radio programme, said he has lost confidence in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, and Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said Tinubu sold President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigerians in 2015, adding that he would give continuity to “incompetence” if elected.

According to him, “It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.”

He said the south-east should be trusted with power, adding that the geopolitical zone deserves to lead the country.

“Easterners are also Nigerians; they deserve to rule. I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected.”