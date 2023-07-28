Petrol Price Hike: No Going Back On August 2 Nationwide Protest, NLC Insists   

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Friday, endorsed the decision of its Central Working Committee (CWC) to stage a nationwide protest come Wednesday, August 2, 2023 over the recent hike in price of fuel and the need for the federal government to reverse its anti-poor policies.

The backing came two days after the Negotiation Committee set up by the federal government called for an emergency meeting with the organised Labour in Abuja following the August 2, 2023 nationwide protest notice issued by the Congress.

NEC said it has reviewed the current socio-economic situation confronting Nigerian workers and masses at a meeting held on Thursday to stand by the CWC decisions.