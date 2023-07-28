Russia-Africa Summit: Nigeria At New Dawn, Repositioned For Greatness – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has said given the current measures adopted by the Tinubu administration to diversify the economy and address emerging challenges, Nigeria is now at a new dawn to chart and re-position its destiny for greatness.

Addressing political and business leaders at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit holding in St. Petersburgm Russia on Friday, the Vice President said: “government is taking decisive steps to fight crime, punish offenders, directly tackle the insurgency, and do everything necessary to secure lives and investments in the country.”

Highlighting the Tinubu administration’s economic agenda, Sen. Shettima said: “we have resolved and are firmly determined to consolidate on industrializing Nigeria and diversifying its economy into sectors that the country has a comparative advantage.

“The administration of President Tinubu recognizes the private sector as the engine of growth and a veritable partner in our economic agenda, and will therefore give the fullest possible support to foreign and domestic investors.