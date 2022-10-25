Following emergence of queues at petrol stations in parts of Lagos, petroleum marketers have advised motorists to desist from panic buying.

National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, told our Correspondent in a telephone interview that petrol is available and his members are loading at different depots across the country.

Okoronkwo attributed the situation in Lagos to surge in demand in other parts of the country after flood blocked access road leading to key cities in the north.

“U can say that so many routes have been opened leading to massive haulage of petroleum products in other parts of the country. During the scarcity in Abuja and other parts of the North many motorists dropped their vehicles but now more vehicles are on the road and priority is given to other parts that were dry when torrential rain fall caused blockage of key artery to deliver petroleum products.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, Limited, NNPCL, has confirmed to us that there is availability and we believe them because loading is ongoing but like I said there is upsurge in demand in other parts of the country”. he said.

However, our Correspondent learnt that apart from his explanations there is ongoing internal reorganisation going on in the NNPCL.

It was learnt that the company is reorganizing its downstream operations to ensure it runs on profit since it has become a limited company.

The operational review is looking at cost recovery as well as reduce offering products to marketers on credit basis.