National president of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has urged the federal government to prioritise the education sector, invest in the youth and create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

Bishop Oke, who is also the chancellor of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, Oyo State, charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invest more in the youth of the country to put a stop to the brain drain syndrome among them.

The cleric who gave the advice while addressing journalists shortly after the 2nd convocation of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, said, “I want to admonish the government of Nigeria to please invest in the youth.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu should please make it a priority not just to appoint youth s as ministers, we appreciate you for that, but please invest in the youth, invest in their education at every level.

“By investing in the youths, you are creating job opportunities for them, by doing so, you’re creating an enabling environment for them where they can start their businesses.

“When we do that, Nigeria will be great and not just at the federal level but at the state and local government level.

“If government at all levels can prioritize the welfare of our youths and their education and also create an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive, Nigeria will be a great country for all of us.

“Our youths are getting out of the country in high rate on daily basis, if we can create enabling environment for them, they will stay and contribute a lot to the development of our dear country, because we have the best in science, best in medical and other fields doing well in foreign countries, we need to find a way of drawing them back to our country so they can contribute to the growth of our economy.’’