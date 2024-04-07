US-based legal practitioner and philanthropist, Samuel Kanu has inaugurated facilities he provided at Ekenobizi Primary Health Centre, Umuokpara in Umuahia South local government area of Abia State.

The Abia State-born Kanu said God has empowered him to touch people’s lives both individually and collectively adding that more facilities were in the pipeline.

The assistance rendered includes renovation of the centre, provision of electricity generator set, solar power energy, borehole and construction of a security house, among others.

“I have chosen this centre as one of the platforms to make the difference in the lives of the people. God has given me the resources,” Kanu said.

Urging the people to take advantage of the enhanced status of the centre, the philanthropist stressed that the staff should brace up for the anticipated influx of patients and others.

Inaugurating the facilities, the state commissioner for Health, Ngozi Okoronkwo commended Kanu for complementing government efforts at providing quality health services to the people.

Represented by the chief medical director, Amachara General Hospital, Stanley Okereke, she appealed to other well-to-do individuals and organisations in the local government to emulate Kanu.

In his remarks, the mayor of the local government, Obike Nnochiri expressed delight with the kind gesture, noting that Kanu had been touching the lives of the people both at home and abroad.

In their separate responses, chairman of Umuokpara Traditional Rulers, Eze Wisdom Ekueku, Eze G. C. Ibeakanma and Eze Nelson Ohaka commended Kanu for giving back to the community.

Similarly, the chairman of the Abia State Association in the US, Enyinnaya Alampa, extolled the exemplary life of Kanu whom the nickname the prime minister of Ekenobizi Autonomous community, urging him not to relent in his services to humanity.