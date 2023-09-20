A philanthropist and educationist, Dr Chijoke Nwadavid, Wednesday, stated that government alone cannot sustain education, hence well spirited Nigerians and organisations should support the government.

Nwadavid made the call while he and his team under the Dr Chijoke Nwadavid Educational Outreach were in various schools in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, to add value to the lives of both students and teachers with the distribution of assorted educational materials.

The educational materials were received by 1,074 pupils across 13 schools and among the materials they received include textbooks, supplementary reading materials, amongst others.

He said the initiative was borne out of passion for human resources development and for the students to have their dreams achieved, and also to ameliorate the plight of families under the current economic hardship.

He said: “Access to quality education is the key to unlocking the potential of our children and securing a brighter future for our communities.

“By providing these books, we hope to inspire a love for learning and support the educational aspirations of our young minds.”

Meanwhile, the distribution of the items put smile and joy on the faces of the students, teachers, and parents.

Both parents and teachers expressed appreciation for the gesture as they received the materials, and prayed for him, and assured him and his team of volunteers of prudent distribution and use of the materials.

It has been a continuous support for schools and students which has been Dr. Nwadavid’s track record of philanthropy and community engagement.

The impact has been felt across the entire Awgu region based on his unwavering support to change the narrative among the communities in the area.

Also, he has initiated various projects, including healthcare initiatives and infrastructure development in various communities in the area