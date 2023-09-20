The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal has ordered the withdrawal of certificate of return issued to Governor Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and directed that the certificate be issued to the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the March 18 election, Dr. Nasir Gawuna.

The Tribunal gave the order in its judgement on the disputed Kano State governorship election Wednesday afternoon.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal had commenced delivering its judgment via zoom on Wednesday at the Miller Road Kano State High Court complex.

Details Later….