In a significant move towards enhancing education in Kogi State, the Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation (PROOF) has launched a Free JAMB Tutorial Programme for JAMB candidates in Kogi West Senatorial District.

The initiative aims to provide students with the necessary resources and support to excel in their JAMB exams.

The free JAMB tutorial center, located at Saint Barnabas Secondary School in Kabba, Kogi State, will commence classes on Monday, February 3, 2025, running from 4pm to 6pm. Additionally, a center will also be set up in Ayere community, with details of the venue and commencement date to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, in a bid to further motivate and reward outstanding performance, the Foundation will be awarding cash prizes to top-performing JAMB candidates in Kogi West Senatorial District. The Best JAMB Performance Awards include a cash prize of N1,000,000 for the 1st position, N500,000 for the 2nd position, and #300,000 for the 3rd position. In Ayere Community, the 1st position will receive a cash prize of #500,000.

The PROOF Free JAMB Tutorials and Best Performance Awards exemplify the Foundation’s commitment to improving educational opportunities and outcomes for students in Kogi State.