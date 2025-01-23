In a bid to empower the youth and foster educational development in Kabba-Bunu and Ijumu federal constituency of Kogi State, Asiwaju Prince Olatunji Olusoji has extended his philanthropic gesture to provide free JAMB registrations for a total of 1,000 students across Kogi West senatorial district.

The Prince Olatunji Olusoji Foundation initially announced that it would be offering free JAMB registrations for 400 students in the federal constituency. However, in a recent development, an additional 600 applicants will now benefit from the initiative.

The founder of the Foundation has shown a deep commitment to supporting education and empowering the next generation through the initiative. By ensuring that a larger number of students have seamless access to JAMB registration, he has opted to give the students the opportunity to further their education and pursue their dreams.

The impact of this gesture is expected to be far-reaching, as it will not only benefit the immediate beneficiaries but also contribute to the overall development of the community and the senatorial district as a whole.

Asiwaju Prince Olatunji Olusoji’s dedication to education and the youth is commendable, and his efforts are sure to make a positive impact on the lives of the students who will benefit from this opportunity.