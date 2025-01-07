A philanthropist, Kingsley Wali, has called on the people of Rivers State to focus more on public good rather than politics as they enter into the New Year 2025.

Wali, who disclosed this in a statement posted on his official Facebook page, called on the state government to engage First Bank on the abandoned Rainbow Town Towers and think of how to complete the estate and sell them off when completed.

He further called on the state government to do something about the lawlessness and rage on the major roads in the state capital.

The statement reads in part: “Governor Siminakayi Fubara should be running the last lap of the Port Harcourt Ring road.

“Rivers State government should engage First Bank on the abandoned Rainbow Town Towers and think of how to complete the estate and sell them off when completed. Let’s cut our losses there. If any.

“I know it’s a very sensitive issue because elections are with us already, but Rivers State govt must do something about the lawlessness and road rage in the city. Port Harcourt has never been Aba. And should not degenerate into that ignoble and perfidious competition.

“The people of Rivers State should support the government of Governor Fubara to tackle the existential threat of decay in the education sector. This partnership has become most important because the future of this state is deeply rooted in the quality of education our children receive today. And I can most regrettably say that it is not looking good.

“Closely related to this is the challenge of drug addiction in our tertiary schools. It’s real and dragging the children into criminality and prostitution. We can’t afford the cost of not doing anything about this scourge. If only we know the percentage of young females involved.

“Yes we have employment crisis, but nothing will justify the fact that our society is gradually being destroyed by the twin evil of gambling and cyber fraud. Our youths have lost faith in progressive development. Rather, they are betting on hot cash.

“The center is neither doing anything to regulate gambling, nor are they concerned about the number of Yahoo academies around us. The government of Sim Fubara cannot afford to wait for the central government. We’re hurting because our youth population is endangered.”