Top security chiefs in Kano State, including Police Commissioner, Director of State Services (DSS), Army Bridage commander and NSCDC commander, have met the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at the mini palace in Nasarawa area of the state capital city.

The development follows mounting tension in the State over developments in Kano Emirate.

Governor Abba Yusuf had reinstated Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, who moved into the palace at Kofar Kudu in the wee hours of Saturday, but Bayero returned to the ancient city and moved into the mini palace hours later.

Governor Yusuf had ordered Bayero’s arrest, but the police said they would rather obey the interim order against Sanusi’s reinstatement.

However, Bayero seemed to be getting the most recognition from higher authorities as he held a special meeting with all top security chiefs in the State but the reasons for the meeting was unknown as at the time of filing this report.