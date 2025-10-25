Family members, associates, as well as other well-wishers, on Saturday, joined former President Olusegun Obasanjo to celebrate the 20th memorial service in honour of his late wife and former Nigeria’s First Lady, Stella Obasanjo, whose life was described as “service to humanity.”

The memorial church service, held at the Chapel of Christ King of Glory, located within the precinct of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, witnessed a plethora of encomioums poured on the late former First Lady, particularly from her husband, ex-President Obasanjo; her son, Muyiwa Obasanjo, as well as the two former governors of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, among other eminent personalities in attendance.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the former First Lady Stella Obasanjo had on October 23, 2005, at the age of 59 died in Spain, where she had gone for a surgery.

Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after the memorial service, Obasanjo, in a short response, said: “We are here to celebrate a life of service.”

In his testimony, Stella’s only child for the Obasanjo family, Muyiwa Obasanjo, described his late mother as “caring and protective, but also strict and would not tolerate any deviation from you.”

“So, I have kept that in mind and I have continued to try to live my life that way.”

In his testimony during the church service, late Stella’s younger brother, John Abebe, said the former First Lady would be remembered for her infectious smile, which he said always melted peoples’ hearts.

“Sister Stella was somebody you just couldn’t get angry with because she will always smile through everything, every difficulty.

“I remember when my oldest brother passed on, as soon as my sister came from Abeokuta to see my parents or to stay with my parents, everything changed in the house.

“With her smile and huge encouragement to my parents, the grief was reduced.

“So, when I saw this announcement a few days ago, that was what occupied my heart throughout, and I knew that whatever I was going to say today was going to be based on her smile,” Abebe stated.

Also speaking in an interview with journalists, both former governors of the State, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, eulogised Stella’s candour, saying she lived an exemplary life .

“We thank God for her life, 20 years down the line, the legacy she left behind, the son and grandchildren, we will continue to miss her motherly support.

“In particular, during my time as governor of the state. That was why we named a motherless home after her,” Daniel said.

On his part, Amosun said: “She loved Nigeria. And while she was with us, when she was the First Lady, everybody could attest to the fact that she carried herself well, and she did well in that office. She promoted that office and elevated that office.

“I will continue to pray that good Lord will grant her eternal rest.”

More Photos Below: