Bryan Mbeumo’s brace helped Manchester United secure a third win in a row as they survived a late scare to beat bogey team Brighton 4-2.

Advertisement

The Seagulls had won six of their last seven Premier League meetings with United and arrived in the north-west seeking a fourth straight Old Trafford victory.

But United finally overcame their Brighton hoodoo with a 4-2 triumph, with Mbeumo’s goals following efforts from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro as they built on last weekend’s win at Liverpool.

Advertisement

That Anfield triumph saw Ruben Amorim celebrate back-to-back league wins for the first time since taking charge last November and this victory moved them up to fourth.

ESPN reports that Cunha opened his United account with a 20-yard strike that Casemiro added to with a deflected effort before Mbeumo made it 3-0 after the break.

But United rarely do things the easy way. In-form Danny Welbeck’s free-kick and teenage substitute Charalampos Kostoulas’ stoppage-time header had the hosts wobbling but Mbeumo struck at the death to wrap things up.