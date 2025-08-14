No fewer than 25 family members of ISWAP/JAS fighters have surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion in Bama local government area of Borno State.

Advertisement

According to military sources, the move followed increased operations by troops, leading to the killing of three fighters and arrest of 17 suspects while assorted weapons were also recovered in the region.

Particularly, troops of 202 Battalion on 11 August, 2025, received 25 ISWAP/JAS family members, comprising 12 adult females and 13 children, who surrendered from Zalmari, Gazuwa, and Alafa Villages.

They were currently being profiled to ascertain their level of involvement.

On the same day, troops of 233 Battalion in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force during an ambush along Sassawa–Kaburu in Damaturu LGA of Yobe State, killed one terrorist and recovered one AK-47 rifle.

Meanwhile in Zamfara State, troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 repelled a planned terrorist attack on FOB Galadi in Shinkafi LGA, killed one terrorist and recovered one mobile phone.

Again on 12 August, acting on intelligence from a rescued kidnap victim, troops stormed Gremasa Mountain in Shanga LGA of Kebbi State and arrested eight suspected kidnappers.

Whereas in Plateau State, troops of Sector 4 Operation SAFE HAVEN arrested five suspected pipeline vandals at Kassa Village in Barkin Ladi LGA, recovered government-owned pipes and handed the suspects over to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for further action.

Furthermore, in Taraba State, troops of Sector 3 FOB Wukari, under Operation WHIRL STROKE, arrested two suspected kidnap collaborators with incriminating items, including Point of Sale (POS) machines, ATM cards and cash.

In a related development, troops of 34 Artillery Brigade on 13 August launched an offensive against an IPOB/ESN camp at Ndeji Community, a border area between Anambra, Abia, and Imo States.

The troops killed one suspected criminal and recovered a pistol with ammunition, cartridges, radios, IED components, mobile phones, and other items.

More Photos Below: