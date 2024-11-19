Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested eight suspects involved in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, aiding and abetting criminal activities.

The suspects included Musa Umar, 17; Ibrahim Mohammed, 17; Bilal Musa, 17; Idriss Jibrin, 17; and Maryam Salisu, 40.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement on Tuesday, he said detectives from the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters also in a related development arrested one Adamu Mohammed, aged 22, from the GRA area of Bauchi, who was found in possession of an armoured cable, believed to be stolen.

“On November 17, 2024, acting on credible intelligence, officers from the Yelwa Divisional Police Headquarters led by the DPO successfully apprehended six individuals suspected of involvement in criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, aiding and abetting criminal activities.

“During questioning, the suspects admitted to stealing the cable from his place of employment, where he served as a security guard. The investigation is ongoing, and the suspect will face charges upon its conclusion,” the PPRO stated.

Stolen items recovered during investigations from the suspects inclduded two laptops; four mobile phones and three chargers; two flashlights; three bottles of palm oil; one headphone set; one power bank; and one MP3 player.

Furthermore, the command also re-arrested an ex-convict Jaafar Lawan, aged 34, for robbery.

SP Wakil recalled that the suspect was previously arrested for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery on 27/07/2023 when he disguised himself as a passenger and boarded an okada (commercial motorcycle) driven by one Kabiru Muhammadu, a 30-year-old male from the Magaji Quarters area of Bauchi, at the central market heading towards the old airport area.

“Upon reaching the Wikki Oil axis, Jaafar and an accomplice, Mustapha Adam, brought out a trailer-wheel spanner and struck the rider on the head, causing a serious injury and rendering him unconscious. The suspects were subsequently charged and convicted in court.

“However, following a complaint lodged on 17/11/2024, detectives from the Dutsen Tanshi Divisional Police Headquarters swiftly initiated an investigation, revealing that the suspect had committed another crime.

“According to the victim, the suspect stopped him and requested a ride to the Gidan Kaji area at around 11:00am.

“While en route to the location, the suspect asked the victim to pull over by the roadside. The victim then lost consciousness, allegedly due to a suspected powder applied to him. He later regained consciousness in a hospital three days later,” statement added.

SP Ahmed said the investigation remained active, and the suspect will be charged to court upon its completion.

The Commissioner of Police in Bauchi State, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad, has mandated the implementation of stringent security measures across the state to ensure a safe and peaceful festive period for all residents.

