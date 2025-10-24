The case of detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, continued in Federal High Abuja on Friday, with the accused appearing in court to personally defend himself.

As of press time, the case has been called and the IPOB leader announced appearance for himself.

The development followed through withdrawal of brief from his legal team, led by Kanu Agabi, SAN, on Thursday.

As soon as the case was called up. Kanu entered the dock with a bundle of documents.

He told the court that he was yet to receive the case file and sought for adjournment of the case for that reason.

