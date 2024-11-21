A United States-based auto dealer, Mr. Jay Autos LLC, has gifted afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, a.k.a Davido, a luxury car as a birthday gift.

In celebration of the singer’s 32nd birthday on Thursday, the company presented him with a brand-new Escalade 600 premium luxury car.

The auto dealer shared the news in a post on Instagram on Thursday, showcasing images of the luxury vehicle.

The Nigerian auto dealer wrote, “On your birthday, our brand, Mr. Jay Autos LLC has decided to gift you this new Escalade 600 premium luxury. We appreciate your patronage and love for the brand. Happy birthday Oriade #davido, cheers to many more years. Shipping this out immediately to your desired location.”

Appreciating the gift, Davido responded by writing: “Wow! Love uuuuuuu. Thank you, J!”.

See More Photos Below: