The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Leuitenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has unveiled the refurbished Headquarters 82 Division Complex and inaugurated various renovated projects within the cantonment.

These included the commissioning of two blocks of 36 mini flats at the Corporal Below Quarters, the newly constructed Dragon Officers’ Mess, and the commencement of construction for Officers’ Transit Accommodation.

Additionally, the COAS commissioned a newly built Squadron Office at 24 Engineer Support Regiment located in Nkwagu Military Cantonment.

