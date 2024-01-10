A digital parenting Coach, Ifeyinwa Okafor, has asked the government and other stakeholders to invest in the education sector by integrating digital citizenship education into the school curriculum.

The digital citizenship education advocate made the request in a press statement on Tuesday, noting that the role of technology in advancing the educational sector cannot be compromised.

She said that globally, this is the standard as digital citizenship represents a new dimension of citizenship education that focuses on teaching students to work, live, and share in digital environments in a positive way.

She added that the proposed curriculum aims to empower students to become discerning users of digital platforms, fostering ethical conduct, empathy, and a sense of civic responsibility in digital spaces.

She said, “This call for action isn’t merely aspirational; it’s rooted in global trends and best practices. Many progressive educational systems worldwide have already recognized the significance of digital citizenship education and have implemented comprehensive programs tailored to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the digital age.

“Governments can play a pivotal role by not only promoting digital literacy initiatives for parents but also by integrating digital citizenship education into school curriculums. This ensures parents have the tools and knowledge to guide their children responsibly in the digital realm from an early age, and the children are taught the foundation of responsible use of technology alongside their academic education.

“This call to action signals an opportunity to fortify Nigeria’s educational system, empowering the youth with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the digital realm responsibly, ethically, and confidently, ensuring a brighter, safer, and more inclusive digital future for generations to come.”