The Western Marine Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted a shipment of 36 live African Grey Parrots en route Ghana.

The operation, conducted during a midnight patrol between Abongo and T-junction, resulted in the discovery of the illicit cargo.

According to a post on the official X handle of the NCS on Saturday, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Odaudu Salefu, while addressing journalists at the Command on Friday, credited the success to the Command’s extensive intelligence network.

According to him, his officers intercepted the boat while on patrol at midnight on the waterway between Abongo and T-junction, “a mini search was conducted on the boat, and they discovered 36 live African Grey Parrots.”

He added: “You are aware that Nigeria is a signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and cannot watch some illegal traders send our animals into extinction.”

Comptroller Salefu, thereafter, handed over the 36 live birds to representatives of the National Park Service (NPS).

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to join the Service in the fight against illicit trade while stating that the Command will explore its vast intelligence network.

he also warned perpetrators of the act to desist, as his officers were ever-ready to thwart their activities.

