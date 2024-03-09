The management of Modibbo Adama University, Yola, and the minister of Education, Professor Sale Mamman have disagreed over the expulsion of a 200- level student of the university.

The management of the university reportedly sacked Salihu Usman in 2023 over what it described as a gap in the admission process.

The management of the university said that it discovered that Usman was erroneously admitted with an NBAIS certificate during a recent verification exercise.

Salihu who got a 4.47 GPA in first semester, 100-level and a 4.8 CGPA in the second semester was sacked after the screening committee set up by the university submitted its report.

However, an investigation by LEADERSHIP Weekend shows that Salihu was admitted to the university after satisfying the university’s cut-off marks in line with JAMB’s provision.

Salihu Usman was one of the brightest former students of Atiku Abubakar Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Adamawa who wrote his NBAIS and JAMB at the college. Convinced by his excellent performance, the rector of the institution, Malam Kabiru Sa’ad informed one of the brains behind the establishment of the institution, Malam Muhammadu Sani Jada, who in turn wrote to the NBAIS headquarters in Kaduna about Salihu’s academic excellence and the rejection NBAIS students suffer from Nigerian universities.

Malam Jada wrote similar letters to the minister of Education, Sale Mamman, and the National University Commission (NUC), drawing instances from NBAIS students travail in the hands of Nigerian universities.

It was based on this the minister of Education directed the university to write to Malam Muhamamdu Jada explaining the reason behind Salihu’s sack, which it said was based on an admission error.

In a letter to the management of the university, Malam Jada couldn’t hide his shock at how a university could admit a student based on an error that could only be detected two years later.

He said that the error couldn’t be detected in the first year when the student scored an excellent result and repeated the same in the second year.