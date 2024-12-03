The Seme Border Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Tuesday, paraded two of its officers over their involvement in the molestation of some civilians.

Speaking at a press briefing during the parade of the officers, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Seme Border, Kayode Kolade, identified the two officers as Superintendent of Customs T.A Inemugha and Assistant Superintendent of Customs II G.O Aboribo.

Kolade, who was represented by Deputy Controller, Enforcement, Istifanus Musa, said the conduct of the officers was not in conformity with the mandate of the Service.

He, however, revealed that the two erring officers will be handed over to the Customs Police Unit for further investigation

“It will be recalled that Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday, 2 December 2024, in a statement, commenced the investigation into the alleged maltreatment of some individuals by its officers.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that 2 officers, namely, Superintendent of Customs T.A Inemugha and Assistant Superintendent of Customs II G.O Aboribo, have been identified and arrested. These two erring officers will be handed over to the Customs Police Unit for further investigation.

“The behaviour of these officers does not reflect the professional practice of the service, especially now that the Service is committed to holding its officers to the highest standard of Integrity and professionalism.

“The Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, condemned in strong terms the unethical conduct of these officers and directed that the officers should be taken to the NCS Headquarters for a full-scale investigation and decisive disciplinary measures. In addition, the complainants are also requested to make themselves available to assist in the ongoing investigation.

“The Service remains committed to ensuring transparency in all its operational mandates. As such, it will not condone any form of misconduct within its ranks and will continue to work for the overall interest of the Nigerian Public,” he stated.

See More Photos Below: