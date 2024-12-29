Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has bade farewell to 70 beneficiaries of his postgraduate scholarships, who departed to India on Sunday.

Taking to his Facebook page on Sunday, Senator Barau, who represents Kano North in the Senate, disclosed that the beneficiaries departed from Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano to India, where they will pursue courses in artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, and other fields.

He noted that the 70 students were selected for the first batch of the scholarship scheme from across the three senatorial districts of Kano State through his Barau I Jibrin Foundation (BIJF).

“We spent over an hour interacting with the beneficiaries at the airport. Full of joy and excitement, these young scholars reiterated their commitment to being good ambassadors of our country abroad.

“‘We will make you proud’, they assured me as they boarded Ethiopian Airlines. I was impressed by their dedication, and I remain optimistic, Insha Allah, that they will become high flyers in their fields after graduation.

“This initiative is part of my efforts to address existing educational gaps and fast-track our country’s development. Globally, human capital is the number one asset, and it is against this backdrop that we have taken this step.

“Our youths are our greatest asset, and we recognise the vital role of human capital in developing every nation; ours is not an exception.

“In this regard, I feel that the best action is to support what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing by providing access to education for the less privileged youth.

“Once they return, I will continue my efforts to provide the necessary support for them to be successful. This is part of an all-inclusive approach for their education and empowerment.

“Because of my passion for this project, I decided to be present to send them off and offer that fatherly support

“Everything is top-notch. They are going to top-notch universities and well-established universities. Some are even going to national universities, not private ones. They will come back as first-class scholars, Insha Allah,” Senator Barau stated.

