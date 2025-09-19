Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Kaduna Zonal Directorate have arrested 19 suspected internet fraudsters in Lapai local government area of Niger State, comprising 18 males and one female.

They were arrested on Friday, September 19, 2025, following credible information that linked them to fraudulent internet activities.

A terse statement posted of the verified Facebook page of EFCC said items recovered from the suspects include: a Honda Civic car, 33 mobile phones, five laptop computers, one peak power generating set, three bluetooth speakers, a white calabash and other fetish items.

The anti-graft agency said they will be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

