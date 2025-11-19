The Senate of the University of Jos (UNIJOS), on Tuesday, convened in a special session to formally celebrate Professor Joash Amupitan as he handed over his role as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) following his appointment as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The event, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tanko Ishaya, was marked by profound tributes from colleagues who praised Prof. Amupitan’s unwavering principles, dedication to justice, and exceptional leadership.

In a heartfelt homage, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Professor Rahila Plangnan, set the tone by revealing the core character of the new INEC chairman. She recounted how her first interaction with Prof. Amupitan was during a personal struggle against an “injustice.”

“One thing that came across to me is that he does not tolerate injustice,” Prof. Plangnan stated. She detailed how Prof. Amupitan proactively took up the challenge, compiling evidence at his own expense and offering both practical and spiritual support. “He prayed with me. And I can tell you, I got my justice from God.”

She expressed strong confidence that these same principles would guide his leadership at INEC, urging him to restore faith in the electoral system by ensuring that the people’s vote, not court rulings, ultimately determines election winners.

Echoing these sentiments, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tanko Ishaya described Prof. Amupitan with a single, powerful word: “dependable.”

“Professor Amupitan is a dependable man. Someone that you can depend on,” VC Ishaya stated. He further lauded him as a “soft-spoken person with a lot of knowledge and wisdom,” whose courage and calming presence, often lightened by humour, were invaluable assets to the university’s administration.

Accepting the charge, Prof. Amupitan addressed the gathering, standing as a “sign of respect.” He reflected on his tenure at UNIJOS with gratitude, stating that it had been a “challenging and rewarding” journey that prepared him for his new duties.

He assured the INEC National Commissioners present at the occasion of his commitment to collaboration and integrity, drawing on his successful management of the recent Anambra State gubernatorial election as a blueprint. He emphasised a relentless focus on logistics, inclusivity, and transparency as the pillars of credible elections.

“This appointment is a testament to the significant step not only in my career but also in my lifelong commitment to public service and the promotion of democracy in our great nation,” Prof. Amupitan said.

