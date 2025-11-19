Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has emphasised the importance of high-resolution drones for police surveillance in the 36 States and Abuja in order to tackle insecurity.

He urged federal, state, and local governments, as well as the private sector, to cooperate in procuring the equipment.

The minister stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during the launching of a book titled ‘Articles on Policy Dissemination: Navigating the Management Decision on Issues’, written by Mr. Bolaji Oladimeji Kazeem, deputy director/head of information and public relations unit of the ministry.

Represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Dr. Ogbonnaya Nlia, the minister said the high-resolution drone surveillance will enable the Nigeria Police to gather intelligence and stay ahead of criminals such as bandits, kidnappers, illegal miners, terrorists, and anarchists in the country.

He further stated that the federal government, through the ministry of police affairs, has significantly improved intelligence-sharing among security agencies, thereby reducing the tendency for them to work in silos by providing a platform for interaction and cooperation.

Senator Gaidam also commended the author’s efforts in compiling feature articles that project, analyze, and critique government policies, creating awareness and showcasing government activities.

In his remarks, the author, Kazeem said he was pleased to have accomplished the task of compiling feature articles that project, analyze, and critique government policies, and the main goal was to create awareness and showcase government activities, reinforcing the potential of the information cadre contributions to national development.

Earlier, representative of the inspector-general of police, AIG Zone 7, AIG Victor Olaiya, commended the author for creating an intellectually enriching event for a remarkable contribution to policy development and administrative excellence.

“At a time when clarity in communication, precision in policy direction, and sound decision-making play pivotal roles in national governance, this publication arrives as both timely and impactful,” AIG Olaiya stated.