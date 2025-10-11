A group comprising former deputy governors from across Nigeria’s political and regional spectrums have thrown their weight behind President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s policies.

The Former Deputy Governors Forum of Nigeria (FDGFN) officially declared its support for President Tinubu’s administration, applauding the federal government for implementing several economic policy recommendations proposed by the group.

Speaking at the commissioning of the forum’s new secretariat in Abuja on Thursday, FDGFN national chairman and former Abia State deputy governor, Dr. Chris Akomas, highlighted the administration’s responsiveness to expert advice and commitment to reforms.

According to Akomas, many of the strategic recommendations from the forum’s last national conference—focused on pressing issues such as inflation, foreign exchange instability, job creation, and reducing governance costs—have been reflected in the Tinubu administration’s policy direction.

“Last year, our conference addressed core economic challenges. We analyzed the situation and presented strategic resolutions. Today, we are pleased to see many of those ideas adopted and implemented,” he stated.

He emphasised that the forum was established to contribute meaningfully to national development by leveraging members’ leadership experience.

“Our motivation is rooted in nation-building. We believe Nigeria is on the right path. With sound leadership and effective policies, the country can realise its full potential—not just for today, but for future generations.”

The newly inaugurated secretariat, located in the heart of Abuja, represents a major milestone for the forum, which was formally incorporated in 2010. The modern complex also houses the Polish-Nigerian Business Council and features facilities such as committee rooms, a boardroom, conference hall, and showroom.

“We’ve evolved from a modest office in Garki to this purpose-built complex. It provides a permanent space for collaboration, research, policy dialogue, and nation-building,” Akomas added.

Former deputy governor and later governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, who served as Special Guest of Honour at the event, praised the forum for promoting democratic stability and national unity.

“This forum rises above ethnicity, religion, and political affiliation. It symbolises the kind of leadership Nigeria needs—leadership that unites and inspires,” Wamakko said.

“By sharing experience and holding leaders accountable constructively, the forum strengthens good governance.”

Also present was former Minister of Women Affairs and FDGF Board of Trustees member, Dame Pauline Tallen, who commended the forum’s non-partisan approach and dedication to inclusive governance.

“We are united not by politics, but by purpose. Our role is to support the government when it’s on the right track and ensure policies reflect the needs of the people,” she said.

Tallen also stressed the importance of women’s voices in the forum and in broader national discourse.

With representation from all six geopolitical zones, the Former Deputy Governors’ Forum brings together a broad spectrum of political experience.

As Nigeria faces evolving socio-economic challenges, the forum has reaffirmed its commitment to serve as a non-partisan think tank, policy advisor, and bridge-builder between government and citizens.

