Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Friday, arrived in Bauchi State ahead of the funeral prayer of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who died on Thursday morning.

The funeral is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the Eid prayer ground in Bauchi this Friday.

Atiku’s plane, which touched ground at Bauchi Airport at about 11:08 a.m., was being accompanied by a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd), along with several other dignitaries.

The delegation was received at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammad Auwal Jatau, as well as some of the late Sheikh Dahiru’s sons led by Sheikh Tijjani Ya-Malam.

