Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have recovered a 2012 black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with Reg. No. ABJ 670 EY, which was stolen at a gunpoint in Lugbe axis of Abuja on Thursday about three hours after it was snatched.

The vehicle was stolen from Engr. Kemi Adidiru while she was driving from Lugbe to the city center after being abruptly stopped and surrounded by six armed men under a pedestrian bridge in Alieta on the Airport Road.

Giving the details of what happened, the FCT Police PRO, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “On November 21, 2024, at approximately 8:00 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress call from a good Samaritan reporting a carjacking incident. Engr. Kemi Adidiru was driving from Lugbe to the city center when she was abruptly stopped and surrounded by six armed men under a pedestrian bridge along Alieta Road, Lugbe.

“The robbers forcefully ejected both her and her driver from her vehicle—a 2012 black Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (Reg. No. ABJ 670 EY)—and sped off with the car and her belongings at gunpoint.

“The witness, alarmed by the robbery, promptly notified the FCT Police Command Control Room, providing crucial information about the vehicle and the suspects’ direction of escape. The police acted quickly, alerting strategic checkpoints and deploying patrol teams across the FCT.

“At approximately 11:35 PM, police operatives spotted the stolen vehicle at a checkpoint along Dantata Bridge, Galadimawa Road. When officers attempted to stop the suspects, they sped away, leading to a high-speed chase towards Airport Junction. Upon reaching another police checkpoint at the airport junction, the suspects opened fire, engaging the police in a fierce gun battle. Thanks to the superior firepower of the police, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and their firearm, fleeing into the surrounding bushes.”

The police further stated that, “the vehicle was successfully recovered, along with a bag containing an international passport belonging to Engr. Halimat Adediru, cash, and other valuables. These items have since been returned to their rightful owner, who expressed profound gratitude for the prompt response and professionalism of the police.

“Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, commended the vigilant bystander for their swift action and encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police using the emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.”

