President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed profound grief over the disturbing tragedy, and described President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu prayed for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assured the Islamic Republic of Iran of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief.