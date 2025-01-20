Highly influential tech billionaires lined up in a prime inauguration viewing spot behind President Donald Trump’s family members at the Capitol Rotunda for the inauguration of the 47th President of United States (POTUS) on Monday.

SpaceX boss, Elon Musk; Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and owner of Google Sundar Pichai were all present.

Others in the mix were the founder and executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, his fiance Lauren Sanchez, as well as Trump Cabinet nominees such as Senator Marco Rubio and independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Other guests sighted inside the Church of the Presidents and the Rotunda included the likes of podcaster Joe Rogan and former Fox News media mogul Rupert Murdoch.

Jake and Logan Paul were seen chatting with CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman as they arrived, with comedian Theo Von also spotted chatting with Logan Paul.

The President of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, was among the congregation as well as the CEO of Snapchat, Evan Spiegel.

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson was also seated near Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez for the morning church service.

The presence of the industry heavyweights highlights their increased overtures toward Trump following his electoral win and the portending “tech-industrial complex” former President Joe Biden warned about in his farewell address in the Oval Office.

