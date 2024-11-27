A Gombe man, Shamsuddeen Garba, alias ‘Dan Small’, who recently embarked on a journey to Abuja from Gombe State on bicycle, has received an Honda (EOD) car gift and the sum of N700,000 cash gift.

The gifts were appreciation for Shamsuddeen’s adventure by the deputy national treasurer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dattuwa Ali Kumo.

Shamsuddeen had embarked on a challenging journey from Gombe to Abuja, covering approximately 548 kilometers on bicycle.

In an interview on Wednesday, the bicyclist explained that the journey was to show his support to the APC deputy national treasurer for his leadership qualities and philanthropic activities in Gombe State.

He also called on Dattuwa to contest the gubernatorial seat of the state in 2027 general election, saying he has good political potential and qualities to govern the state.

Gombe local government chairman, Imrana Haruna, presented the gifts to Shamsuddeen on behalf of Dattuwa.

He said the gifts were meant to appreciate Shamsuddeen’s adventures and perseverance.

More Photos Below: