Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, on Tuesday adopted 95 orphans in the state’s orphanage and pledged full responsibility for their welfare, education and healthcare.

The announcement was made during a special luncheon held as part of the occasion marking the 64th Independence Day celebration in Kano.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf assured that the orphans, who reside at the state orphanage of comprehensive support from his administration throughout his tenure.

He emphasised that their education, from primary to tertiary levels, as well as their healthcare, feeding, and other social needs, would be fully covered.

“I want to announce that we have assumed full responsibility for all 95 orphans domiciled in this facility. We will take care of their education, healthcare services, feeding, and other social needs throughout my tenure,” the governor said.

Governor Yusuf further stated that the children would be treated with dignity and care, promising them full benefits and privileges.

He also pledged to create opportunities that would enable the orphans to reach their full potential.

The governor who spent quality time with the children at the orphanage which was established 54 years ago, additionally donated food items worth millions of naira to support their welfare and needs.

“You are now my children, and I will take care of you as my own. You will begin to feel the good side of life,” the governor assured.

