The Kano State Government has donated 78 new patrol vehicles to the State Police Command. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf officially handed over the vehicles at a ceremony held at the Government House in Kano on Tuesday.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, quoted Governor Yusuf as praising the efforts of the Police in maintaining peace in the State and pledged his administration’s continuous support for law enforcement agencies.

“As we gather here, let me remind you that the primary responsibility of any government is the provision of security,” the governor stated. “The donation of these 78 patrol motor vehicles to all police divisions in Kano State demonstrates our resolve to ensure safety and a serene business environment in the state.”

He also extended his gratitude to other security agencies for their efforts in maintaining peace and stability, describing their collaboration as “invaluable.”

The vehicles were intended for all Police divisions within the state, with the goal of strengthening community policing and enhancing the Police Force’s ability to respond to emergencies.

Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba, representing the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, conveyed the Command’s gratitude for the governor’s gesture, calling it a “memorable event in the history of community policing in Kano State”

“Words are not enough for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to the efforts of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, for prioritising security and spearheading the evolution of community-based policing in the State,” he said.

According to CP Garba, the Kano State Police Command comprises 11 Area Commands, 78 Police Divisions, 20 Tactical Units, and 100 Police Outposts. He stressed that the vehicles will boost the command’s capability to fulfill its constitutional mandate of safeguarding lives and property. “These motor vehicles donated will be appropriately used to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the State,” he assured, adding that Divisional Police Officers and Operational Commanders have been directed to use the vehicles effectively within their jurisdictions.

CP Garba expressed hope for continued support from the state government. “Your Excellency, sir, like Oliver Twist, we seek for more of this gesture to support us in doing our work diligently,” the CP stated.

See More Photos Below: