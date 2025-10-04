Gunmen suspected to be bandits in the early hours of Friday stormed a family residence in Egbe and abducted a mother and her two children while the husband escaped with bullet wounds from gunshots.

It was learnt that the husband, in an attempt to avoid abduction, was shot twice by the gunmen.

The attack, according to a member of Kogi State Vigilante agency, happened in Egbe, headquarters of Yagba West local government of Kogi State.

The source said, “one Tokpe Gody at Bareke-Egbe in Yagba West was attacked by unknown gunmen in their family house at about 2am Friday morning and abducted his wife and two children.”

However, while medical personnel in Egbe Hospital are trying to save the live of the husband who escaped with bullet wounds, the kidnappers are said to be demanding a ransom of N100m from the family for the release of Gody’s wife and his two children.

According to a member of the Kogi State Vigilante management agency who pleaded anonymity said, “One of us received calls from the kidnappers this morning, they used one private number to call us, they asked for N100million before they will release the victims”

The local security source hinted that the health condition of Tokpe in the hospital was very critical and might require him to be taken to Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) Lokoja.

It was gathered that bandits have sustained their invasion of Okun land in Kogi West almost on a daily basis within the last five months, beginning from May when the paramount ruler of Okeloke was abducted.

The heavily armed bandits operating in Okun land have no mercy or regards for security agencies as they have killed a number of policemen and local vigilantes in the locality.

All efforts to get the Kogi State Police Command to speak on the incident proved abortive, as the Command’s Spokesperson, SP William Ovye Aya, did not respond to his phone calls and messages sent to him.