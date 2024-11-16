National leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has expressed appreciation to family members, guests, friends and his political followers who attended his daughter’s wedding in Kano on Saturday.

The bride, Dr. Aisha Rabiu Kwankwaso, got married to Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal, a son of Katsina-based millionaire businessman, Alh. Dahiru Barau Mangal.

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday evening after the event, which took place at the Emir of Kano’s Palace, Kwankwaso said he shall remained thankful for the incredible support shown by the good people of Kano during the wedding ceremony.

He wrote: “On behalf of my family, friends and followers, I extend our deepest appreciation to everyone who graced the wedding Fatiha of my daughter, Dr. Aisha Rabiu Kwankwaso to her husband, Engr. Fahad Dahiru Mangal, held at the Kano Emir’s Palace.

“Special thanks to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Former President HE Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President HE Atiku Abubakar, the Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, current and former state governors, ministers, legislators,religious leaders, diplomats, business leaders and other top government functionaries, among other dignitaries.

“I am grateful to His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State, who gave the bride’s hands in marriage, his Deputy, HE Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Speaker, and other officials of the Kano State Government for being the most helpful in coordinating the day.

“My gratitude goes to His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and the Kano Emirate Council for being the most hospitable host to our guests. We also send greetings to the Emirs of Rano, Karaye and Gaya for their noble presence.

“We shall remain thankful for the incredible support shown by the good people of Kano during this wedding. And to those that travelled from far and wide, we wish you all journey mercies.”