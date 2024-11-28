The Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has sealed off churches, hotels and bars as well as other establishments for offenses bordering on environmental infractions.

The operation followed moves to combat noise pollution and other environmental violations over the failure of the sealed establishments to comply with the state’s environmental laws.

According to a post shared on LASEPA’s verified X handle, “The enforcement operation, which covered areas such as Mushin, Amuwo Odofin, and Okota Isolo, underscores LASEPA’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more sustainable environment for all Lagosians.”

The agency listed the sealed establishments to include Daily Bakery, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Gak Universal Allied Limited, Ideal Standard, Franjane Royal Suites, Golden Haven Resort & Suites, Festival Hotel Conference Center & SPA, FS Service Centre and Moulin Rouge Ventures at Olivia Mall.

“These establishments were shut down for failing to comply with environmental standards, despite prior notices from the agency,” LASEPA said.

Speaking on the enforcement, the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr Babatunde Ajayi reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance policy for activities that jeopardise public health and community harmony.

“Environmental protection is a shared responsibility,” Dr. Ajayi stated.

“As a government agency, we are dedicated to enforcing all necessary measures to ensure compliance with environmental laws. Noise pollution, improper siting of hazardous facilities, and other infractions significantly impact public health and quality of life. We urge businesses and individuals to prioritize compliance and adopt sustainable practices,” he said.

He, however, encouraged Lagos residents to report environmental violations through LASEPA’s official channels, emphasising the importance of collective action in preserving the environment.

He added, “This operation reflects LASEPA’s steadfast determination to uphold environmental laws and safeguard the well-being of Lagosians. The agency assures the public of its continued efforts to create a cleaner, quieter, and more sustainable Lagos.”

More Photos Below: