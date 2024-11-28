Ezinne Alfa, the founder of beauty in Lagos and a beauty consultant, has called for the introduction of standards in the beauty industry, saying that doing such would encourage more investors to invest in the industry.

He made the call at a conference organised at the Beauty West Africa Show, held at Lagos Island, Lagos.The exhibition was for those in the beautification industry.

Alfa noted that lack of standard in the industry discourages some investors from investing in the beauty industry, adding that there are some opportunities in the industry that have not been tapped.

“Topics discussed are lack of standard in the industry, I feel that, all the agencies that need to enforce and protect consumers as well as business owners they need standards to enforce.

“What we realise, especially the technical committee, is that we don’t have standard in the Nigeria beauty industry, what we want from today is to sow the seed in an essence for us to start that process or creating an establishing standards for the industry and it will undoubtedly grow the industry,” she said

Alfa added that the Nigeria and West Africa beauty industry forecast for 2024 is N16 trillion with an annual growth of 12.11 per cent. “So it is growing exponentially, even though it is growing around the world, but I feel there are lots of things in the beauty industry I feel a lot of investors have not tapped into and they don’t understand, that is why the conference is to educate investors, educate people outside the sector to come and understand.”

The beauty exhibition show had in attendance exhibitors and delegations from different countries across the globe who had their pavilions at the exhibition countries such as China, Turkey, Pakistan, Korea, Egypt, and Malaysia, in addition to a strong presence of exhibitors from India, Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, among others.

Cem Uysal from Turkey said they were at the exhibition to attend to the needs and challenges of exhibitors from Turkey.

Uysal said 19 companies from Turkey were participating in the exhibition and they were targeting to bring 40 companies to the exhibition that takes place next year 2025.