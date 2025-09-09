Advertisement

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

However, the absence of key leaders including the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; former governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon and their loyalists highlighted the cracks within the party.

LEADERSHIP observed that the internal crisis within the party in the state which led to the suspension of Lokpobiri and his loyalists appeared unending as Lokpobiri and Sylva both claim leadership of party in the state.

The party passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu, endorsing him as sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

This they said was in recognition of Tinubu’s outstanding leadership and vision since assuming office in 2023.

Former Governor of Bayelsa, Chief Timipre Sylva expressed happiness that the national leadership of the party was in Bayelsa to witness that the Bayelsa APC was united ahead of the forthcoming elections.

“Bayelsa APC is stronger than any other APC anywhere and I commend the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for all their support to see that the party is strong and still standing tall in Bayelsa,” Sylva said.

Speaking earlier, chairman of APC in the state, Dr. Dennis Otiotio said the meeting was to appraise the performance of President Tinubu, which he said has done well and therefore needed to be adopted as their sole candidate in 2027.

Otiotio said the President has done well for Bayelsa people by appointing Bayelsa indigenes into various positions, amongst others.

At the meeting, Ambassador Phillip Ikrusi raised the motion to endorse Tinubu for re-election and was seconded by a former federal lawmaker, Hon. Preye Oseke.

Other party leaders who spoke during the meeting, also praised Tinubu’s bold reforms in the economy, infrastructure, energy and security sectors, stressing that his reforms have laid a solid foundation for a prosperous Nigeria and rekindled the hope of citizens.