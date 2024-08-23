The 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has left Kano State for Abuja, marking his first trip out of the state since his controversial dethronement in May.

The move comes amidst a legal tussle over the Kano Emirate throne following his removal by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

A source close to the palace disclosed that Emir Bayero embarked on an ‘official visit’ to Abuja to attend a high-level meeting involving traditional leaders. The trip signals a significant moment for the embattled Emir, who has been asserting his claim to the Kano throne despite his dethronement by the Kano State government.

LEADERSHIP reports that Emir Bayero made his first public appearance outside the Nasarawa mini palace, where he has been residing since his return to Kano on July 20. He attended the annual peace prayer for the nation, organised by the Isyaku Rabiu family alongside his aides.

Meanwhile, his rival and 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, is also absent from the state. Emir Sanusi II is currently in the United Kingdom, where he recently defended his PhD thesis.

Emir Bayero was sighted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, alongside other prominent traditional leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II.

See Photos Below: