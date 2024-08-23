The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced the rescue of the last prospective Corps member, Solomon Daniel Bassey, out of eight who were abducted on August 17, 2023, in Zamfara State en route Sokoto State Orientation Camp.

NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, who announced this on Friday while addressing a press conference, said all the corps members rescued from Zamfara State would be issued discharge certificates.

It would be recalled that Bassey was the last of eight corps members rescued following their kidnap on August 17, 2023, by suspected terrorists in Zamfara State on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp in Sokoto State on Monday, August 21, 2023.

The NYSC Director General said after all the rescued corps members had gone through in the hands of their captors, they could not be mobilised for service again but to be given their discharge certificates.

LEADERSHIP reports that the prospective corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State to Sokoto State for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the hoodlums.

Although there were 11 corps members and the driver in the bus, three of the corps members escaped during the attack.

The eight corps members were abducted with the driver.

At the press briefing, the Brig.-Gen. Ahmed said through the combined effort of the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army and the NYSC, the mission started yielding results with the rescue of the first set of four prospective Corps members.

“On August 22, we rescued the last corps member in a set of eight, Solomon Daniel Bassey,” he said.

“On the 30th of August, 2023, we rescued the first prospective corps member, Emmanuel Emmanuel Esudue.

“Victoria Bassey Udoka was rescued on the 20th of October, 2023. Abigail Peter Sandy was rescued on the 7th of December, 2023. Sabbath Anyaewe Ikan was equally rescued on the 7th of December, 2023.

“Obong Victor Udofia was rescued on the 3rd of February, 2024. Daniel Bassey was rescued on the 8th of February, 2024. Glory Etukudu Thomas was rescued on the 9th of June, 2024.

“Yesterday (August 22), we rescued the last person who is Solomon Daniel Bassey,” the NYSC boss added.

He further said no ransom payment was made to rescue the prospective corps members.

According to him, the prospective corps member was rescued through the combined effort of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigerian Army.

“No state government brought any amount for their rescue as claimed in the media. I must state that I have not received one naira from any state government so far in the name of the rescue of these corps members. No group of people or organisation aided in the rescue of the prospective corps members apart from the security agencies, particularly the army and the DSS,” he said.

According to Ahmed, the corps members were transferred from one camp to the other during the period, saying this was why they were not rescued from one place.

He reaffirmed that the welfare and security of all NYSC members remained the scheme’s top priority.

He added: “You will remember when these Corps members were travelling from Uyo in Akwa Ibom to Sokoto. They were kidnapped on August 17, 2024, on Funtua Bisau Road in Zamfara State.”

He explained that the NYSC, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and traditional rulers, worked tirelessly to secure the release of the Corps members.